Gayle Anderson was live in Beverly Hills to see the 20TH CENTURY MASTERPIECES IN LOS ANGELES at Christie’s Los Angeles Gallery. The exhibit includes more than 15 pieces valued at approximately $120 million dollars.

We see works from artists such as David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Frank Stella, Georgia O’Keefe, and Jean-Michael Basquiat. These pieces are highlights from Christie’s upcoming Post-War and Contemporary, Impressionist and Modern and American Art sales happening in this May.

Free Admission!

20th Century Masterpieces in Los Angeles

Christie’s / Beverly Hills

336 North Camden Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

For more information about this event, take a look at their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com