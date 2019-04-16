A Place Where Children Create and Publish Their Very Own Storybooks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We got the chance to visit a place where children can use their imagination to create their own storybooks!

Storymakery is the country’s only self-publishing retail experience where kids build their own illustrated storybook.

Books are an essential part of childhood and now, thanks to technology not only can kids read them, but write them too. At a place called Storymakery imaginations run wild. It's located at the Irvine Spectrum Center in Irvine.

"I’ve always loved creative writing. It's something they can make their own and tout as their own character for life," says Payal Kindiger the owner and founder of Storymakery. The former tech executive designed the entire process herself from the software and apps to the printing system.

"Number one we needed content and good visuals and the experience needed to be super easy for them online and at the same time it was meant to be a tool for someone working with the children," mentions Kindiger. "We’ll provide lessons on character development, story structure, literary devices."

Now, kids can drop in for a workshop, day camp or throw a book-making birthday party.

The best part is seeing your imagination on the printed page!

If you can't make it in you can also visit Storymakery.com where you and your child can make your own book in minutes.