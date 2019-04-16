× California Democrats Respond to Trump’s Threat to ‘Dump’ Immigrants in ‘Sanctuary Cities’

California Democrats this week stepped up their attacks on President Trump over his threat to send immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities, even as experts suggested the president’s plan could backfire and lure more migrants to the north.

Gov. Gavin Newsom labeled the president’s proposed policy nonsensical, saying Trump campaigned on deporting more immigrants. But his latest plan looks as if he intends to allow some migrants to remain in the U.S.

“Which one is it, Mr. President?” Newsom asked rhetorically, in an interview with The Times. “That fundamental flaw in the logic needs to be considered.”

The governor insisted the federal government is already “dumping people” in California by processing migrants legally seeking asylum at the border and releasing them into California before they have time to connect with their sponsors in the U.S.

