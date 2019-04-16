Corona Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Fatally Stabbing Half-Brother, Injuring 2 Others in Family Dispute

A man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his half-brother, and wounding two other men, during a family dispute in Corona, police said Tuesday.

Brandon Barber, 29, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

Police were called to the report of a family disturbance Monday just before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Turquoise Drive, a residential neighborhood near Corona High School. Officers found Jesse Maturino, 24, in the street suffering from injuries as a result of being stabbed. He died at the scene.

Miguel Maturino Jr., 47, and Alex Necoeche, 23, were also found suffering from significant injuries. Police say both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Barber, who was identified through witnesses and described as Maturino’s half-brother, had fled to a nearby residence before police arrived.

He was later taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Senior Detective Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628, or at jesse.jurado@coronaca.gov.

