D.A. Task Force to Investigate Horse Deaths at Embattled Santa Anita Race Track

Posted 12:02 PM, April 16, 2019, by

Horses run on the turf course at Santa Anita Park in March 2019. (Credit: J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will investigate conditions at Santa Anita Park after 23 horses died at the racetrack over a three-month period.

The task force will include deputy district attorneys and law enforcement officials within the D.A.’s office whose goal will be to determine “whether unlawful conduct or conditions affected the welfare and safety of horses” at the park, Lacey said.

The first thoroughbred lost in the recent spate of deaths died in late December. The most recent, a 5-year-old gelding named Arms Runner, died late last month.

Arms Runner was euthanized after falling on the dirt track crossover in a 6½-furlong race on the hillside turf course and breaking his right front leg.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.