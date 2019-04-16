× D.A. Task Force to Investigate Horse Deaths at Embattled Santa Anita Race Track

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will investigate conditions at Santa Anita Park after 23 horses died at the racetrack over a three-month period.

The task force will include deputy district attorneys and law enforcement officials within the D.A.’s office whose goal will be to determine “whether unlawful conduct or conditions affected the welfare and safety of horses” at the park, Lacey said.

The first thoroughbred lost in the recent spate of deaths died in late December. The most recent, a 5-year-old gelding named Arms Runner, died late last month.

Arms Runner was euthanized after falling on the dirt track crossover in a 6½-furlong race on the hillside turf course and breaking his right front leg.

