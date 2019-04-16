Diamond Bar Church Volunteer Charged After Allegedly Having Sexual Relationship With Parishioner, Molesting Her Sister 

A Diamond Bar Church volunteer faces multiple charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a parishioner and molesting her sister, officials announced Tuesday.

Chin Lee Chook, aka Desmond Chook, 55, faces two counts each of oral copulation of a person under 18, sexual penetration of a person under 18 and distributing or showing pornography to a minor. He was also charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse and one misdemeanor count of child molesting, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who investigated the allegations, previously identified the suspect as Chee Lim Chook.

The alleged incidents occurred between November 2016 and November 2018 at River of Life Community Church, where Chook was a volunteer, officials said. The victim was 16 when the alleged sexual conduct began.

The victim alleged Chook would have sex with her at the church, located at 20430 Yellow Brick Road, and also gave her pornography to watch.

Chook also allegedly molested the victim’s sister between February 2018 and February 2019. The sister’s age was not disclosed.

Chook was arrested at his Rosemead home on March 4 and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Sheriff’s detectives who investigated the allegations believe Chook could have additional victims.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.

34.028623 -117.810337