Huntington Beach Officials Lift Ban on Street Vendors, Approve $268 Permit Fee

Huntington Beach decided to permanently lift its prohibition on street vendors Monday night as the City Council approved a formal permit process that comes with a $268 fee.

The council in January temporarily lifted the ban to comply with Senate Bill 946, which legalized street vending statewide. The law strips criminal penalties associated with vending and gives the state overriding control of the typically independent enterprises. The law also requires local governments to adopt regulations that conform to the state framework.

The temporary ordinance allowed city staff to brainstorm recommendations for a permanent ordinance. The new plan, which is nearly identical to the January ordinance, will be read a second time at a future council meeting before it goes into effect.

Under the new ordinance, street vendors must apply annually for a permit and business license, which must be displayed at all times. Permits will be nontransferable.

