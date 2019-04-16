L.A. Woman’s Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby Settled by Insurance Company Before Deposition

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on Sept. 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Bill Cosby says his insurance company is settling another accuser’s lawsuit without his permission, a week before his scheduled deposition.

Cosby in a statement accuses American International Group Inc. of “egregious behavior.” He says he could have proven he was in New York during the alleged 2008 encounter with 18-year-old Chloe Goins at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Goins says Cosby drugged and molested her. Cosby was set to give a deposition in the case in prison next week.

Lawyer Craig Goldenfarb says Goins is pleased with the confidential settlement. Messages were left with AIG officials Tuesday.

The 81-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term near Philadelphia for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

AIG this month has also settled defamation lawsuits filed in Massachusetts by seven other Cosby accusers.

