× Lawyer, Ex-Rialto Police Officer Pleads Guilty After He Was Found in Pickup Truck with Loaded Rifle, Grenade, Silencers: DOJ

A Corona lawyer who is a former Rialto Police Department officer is facing up to 10 years in federal prison after he was found in a pickup truck in Riverside County with several unregistered weapons including a loaded rifle, silencers and a grenade, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Tuesday.

The doors of the pickup truck were swung wide open and parked blocking a driveway in Norco last year on December 21.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy approached the truck and found Sergio Lopez de Tirado, 43, of Corona, asleep and apparently intoxicated in the passenger seat, according to court documents.

The deputy found a short-barreled 9-millimeter rifle, two silencers, and a hand grenade in a holster under his arm, according to authorities.

After searching the truck, authorities also found high-capacity magazines, ammunition, brass knuckles and an AR-type rifle with a silencer.

The rifles were loaded when officers found them, according to court documents.

The lawyer, who was in custody without bond, pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm and destructive device Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.

The FBI’s Inland Empire Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Lopez de Tirado said in his plea agreement that he had not registered the rifle, the silencers or the hand grenade with the bureau’s central registry of restricted weapons, the Department of Justice news release said.

Lopez de Tirado’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 26, according to the news release.