Lawyer Says Las Vegas Woman Had No Role in California Child Psychiatrist’s Death

Diana Pena, one of three suspects in the killing of a California doctor, appears in court in Las Vegas on April 16, 2019. (Credit: KLAS via CNN)

A woman accused with two other people of killing a California psychiatrist in Las Vegas tried to shield her face from photographers while her lawyer told a judge she’ll fight murder and conspiracy charges.

Diana Nicole Pena’s attorney, Jess Matsuda, said Tuesday his 30-year-old client didn’t kill 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Kirk Burchard.

Former model Kelsey Nichole Turner’s attorney, Brian James Smith, has said his 25-year-old client had no role in Burchard’s death.

Burchard’s body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s car in the desert outside Las Vegas.

Turner was arrested March 21 in Stockton, California. Pena surrendered Saturday to Las Vegas police.

They’re jailed without bail in Las Vegas, with a preliminary hearing scheduled June 3.

Turner’s boyfriend, Jon Logan Kennison, remains sought on murder and conspiracy charges.

