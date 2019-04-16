Man Charged With Murder, Hit-and-Run in Connection With DUI Crash That Killed Scooter Rider in Hollywood 

A Utah man faces murder, hit-and-run and other charges in connection with a DUI crash that killed a scooter rider in Hollywood over the weekend, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jared Walter Anderson, 26, was charged with one count of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person. He also faces allegations of causing great bodily injury, and fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle causing death in connection with the April 13 incident.

In addition, Anderson faces an allegation that he had a previous conviction of driving under the influence in Utah in 2014, authorities said.

Anderson was driving his pickup about 2:55 a.m. when he allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street. That’s when Anderson allegedly struck Evan Dyer Faram, 31, of Dallas, as he was riding an electric scooter in a crosswalk on Vine. The victim was run over while Anderson was allegedly trying to evade police, authorities said.

While fleeing, Anderson allegedly drove against traffic, failed to stop at traffic signals and stop lights, until he finally crashed his truck in a residential area and was arrested.

Faram eventually died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

Anderson was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He faces 11 years plus 15 years to life in prison. His bail was set at $2 million.

34.092809 -118.328661