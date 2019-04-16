× Man’s Body Found Near Street in Downey, Prompting Investigation

An investigation is underway in Downey following the discovery of a man’s body alongside a street on Tuesday morning.

About 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of Woodruff Avenue near Stewart and Gray Road after receiving a report of a man down, according to a Downey Police Department news release.

When they arrived, officers found the man dead near the roadway, police said.

Investigators are unsure how he died, as there were no apparent signs of major injury; foul play also was not immediately suspected, according to the release.

The coroner’s office will determine a cause of death for the man, who is believed to be about 40 years old. Police have not yet identified him.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Downey police at 562) 904-2308 or Detective Richard Garcia at 562-904-2330. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS.