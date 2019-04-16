Live: Memorial service underway for CHP sergeant killed in Lake Elsinore

Man Found Fatally Stabbed Near Retail Area in Carson

Posted 10:18 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, April 16, 2019

An investigation is underway after officials found a man stabbed to death near retail businesses in Carson early Tuesday.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive just after 3:30 a.m., the agency said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the following streets: Carson Plaza Drive at Carson Plaza Center, Del Amo Boulevard at Carson Plaza Drive and Avalon Boulevard at Carson Plaza Court.

A gas station, a number of fast-food restaurants and other business are located in the area.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.