Man Wins $750K From Mystery Crossword Scratcher Bought at San Juan Capistrano Liquor Store

A man who bought a mystery scratcher in San Juan Capistrano worth $750,000 has come forward to claim his prize, officials from the California Lottery said Tuesday.

Ivan Comacho bought his lucky $10 Mystery Crossword Scratcher at Sam’s Liquor, located at 31952 Del Obispo Street, and plans to spend his winnings on his family.

“I’m a little bit old-fashioned, not flashy. I want to get [ a house ] and provide for my family,” Comocho said.

He added he would like a porch and a yard where his kids can play.