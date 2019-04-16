Man Wins $750K From Mystery Crossword Scratcher Bought at San Juan Capistrano Liquor Store

Posted 3:20 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, April 16, 2019

A man who bought a mystery scratcher in San Juan Capistrano worth $750,000 has come forward to claim his prize, officials from the California Lottery said Tuesday.

Ivan Comacho bought his lucky $10 Mystery Crossword Scratcher at Sam’s Liquor, located at 31952 Del Obispo Street, and plans to spend his winnings on his family.

“I’m a little bit old-fashioned, not flashy. I want to get [ a house ] and provide for my family,” Comocho said.

He added he would like a porch and a yard where his kids can play.

 

