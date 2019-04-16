Nonprofit Taking Name Suggestions for 2 Bald Eaglets in Big Bear Valley

Big Bear Lake just welcomed two new bald eaglets, and a local nonprofit is taking name suggestions through April 21.

Friends of Big Bear Valley funds the eagle cam that’s been livestreaming from a nest on National Forest land near the north shore of the lake. Hundreds have tuned in since March, when Jackie laid two eggs that hatched on Sunday and Monday.

The group continues to stream from the nest, where Jackie and Shadow, a first-time father, have been taking turns keeping the chicks warm. But doing so takes up resources, Friends of Big Bear Valley noted, so it’s holding a naming competition.

Those interested can submit one name for $10, two for $15, five for $30 and 10 for $50.

“You can help name these tiny eaglets by entering the contest, and at the same time, you will be supporting this bald eagle nest camera so everyone can continue to watch these chicks grow up,” the organization said.

Friends of Big Bear Valley will randomly draw 25 names, and those participants will receive screenshot images of the chicks and their parents. Local third graders will then vote to select two names.

The winners will get a framed screenshot image of the eaglets and an eagle T-shirt. The deadline is this upcoming Sunday at noon.

Thirteen bald eagles live across the Inland Empire, according to a count in March. Jackie, 7, was the first recorded bald eagle to be hatched in Big Bear Valley. She was called Jack until she grew bigger than her parents and was determined to be female.

Bald eagles nearly vanished from most of the U.S. decades ago, according to Fish and Wildlife Service. But the raptors have flourished since officials banned the pesticide DDT and implemented habitat protections under the Endangered Species Act.

The bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007. However, it’s still protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and the Lacey Act, Fish and Wildlife Service said.