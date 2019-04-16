Recipes for a Body and Life You Love With Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wellness Experts and founders of the popular plant based meal delivery program Sakara Life - Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle joined us live with recipes from their new cookbook “Eat Clean, Play Dirty: Recipes for a Body and Life You Love” Inspired by DuBoise and Tingle’s own personal journeys from stressed-out, deprived, and imbalanced to vibrant, nourished, and thriving, Eat Clean, Play Dirty lets readers reap the life-changing benefits of food as medicine and build bodies that they feel good in—and then go out and really enjoy them. The book is available on Amazon.

