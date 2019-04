Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California residents who can't make the pilgrimage to Rome to see Michelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel can get an up-close look at 34 of the famed artworks at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” will run into next January. Find details, dates and hours on the exhibit's website.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 16, 2019.