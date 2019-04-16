Substitute Teacher in Kentucky Accused of Downing 4 Shots of Vodka in Class, Endangering Kids

Posted 7:09 AM, April 16, 2019, by
Brook Ellen West appears in a booking photo released by the Scott County Detention Center in Kentucky in April 2019.

Brook Ellen West appears in a booking photo released by the Scott County Detention Center in Kentucky in April 2019.

A substitute teacher in Kentucky has been jailed for allegedly endangering middle school students by teaching while drunk.

WKYT-TV reports 32-year-old Brook Ellen West was arrested Monday on charges of public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies say she told authorities she had four shots of vodka while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School in Georgetown. They say she smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, yelled and cursed at the children, and had a blood alcohol content level of .317.

Scott County Schools says the teacher is no longer employed by the district in any capacity.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.