Summer Like-Temperatures to Follow Gray Skies in L.A.

The ominous gray clouds hovering above Los Angeles on Tuesday aren’t likely to produce much more than the occasional sprinkle for the region before summer-like temperatures return later in the week.

The dash of moisture, which forecasters say will be mostly focused on the northern slopes of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is the result of a low-pressure system known as an inside slider that’s moving over the inland portion of the state.

The system could bring up to a 10th of an inch of rain to higher elevations in the region, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“The moisture will last through the morning into the afternoon, but once the cold front passes, we’ll get some drier air,” Stewart said. “Then it gets warm tomorrow and even warmer on Thursday.”

