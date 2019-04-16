Teen Molested by Catholic School Teacher Gets Record $8-Million Settlement From LA. Archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay a record $8-million settlement to a teenager who was sexually abused by the athletic director at her Catholic high school, who continued to work despite prior allegations of misconduct.

The award is the highest individual settlement by the archdiocese in a sex abuse case.

The archdiocese has paid out more than $740 million in sexual abuse settlements during the last 15 years, but most of the individual payouts are less than what was awarded to the girl and her family.

According to court documents, Juan Ivan Barajas repeatedly abused a 15-year-old girl and eventually kidnapped her, taking her to Las Vegas in the summer of 2016 after his wife discovered evidence on his cellphone that he had been molesting the teen.

