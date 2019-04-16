The News Director’s Office: Dishing With Dayna Devon

KTLA’s Dayna Devon joins the News Director’s Office to chat about all manner of topics including her career path, what it was like hosting Extra, being part of a reality show, and what it’s like being married to a plastic surgeon in Los Angeles. Dayna also turns the tables and grills Jason with some questions of her own.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph