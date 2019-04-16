× Trump, Death Penalty, Immigration Mark Gov. Newsom’s 1st 100 Days in Office

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has traveled to Central America, feuded with the president and pledged bold action on housing.

Tuesday marks the Democrat’s 100th day leading the nation’s most populous state. His frenetic pace is in sharp contrast to his predecessor Jerry Brown.

One of Newsom’s most significant actions so far has been his moratorium on executions for 737 inmates on death row.

He’s offered proposals to speed up housing production and a new tax to improve drinking water in the Central Valley.

Newsom told The Associated Press on the eve of his 100-day anniversary that he wants to be pro-active in shaping the state’s agenda.