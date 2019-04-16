Twin Convicted in 2014 Fatal Stabbing of Woman During South L.A. Robbery; Brother’s Case Pending 

One of two twin brothers has been convicted in the fatal stabbing of a woman who was robbed in South L.A. just days before Christmas in 2014, officials announced Tuesday.

On Monday, Kenyata Blake, 22, was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Jurors also found true an allegation that the murder occurred during a robbery and the defendant used a knife.

The victim, Maria Elena Rivas, 62, was walking home from buying Christmas groceries on Dec. 22, 2014, when she was attacked by Blake in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Rivas was stabbed to death and her purse was stolen.

Blake also robbed a woman outside a liquor store in Mid-City on Jan. 23, 2015, officials said.

Prosecutors said Blake’s twin brother, Keishon Blake, also participated in the crimes, though his exact role is unclear.

Keishon Blake is facing the same charges and his case is pending, officials said.

Kenyata Blake is scheduled to be sentenced May 2 and he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

34.052234 -118.243685