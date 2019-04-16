U.S. Working to Build More Tent Facilities at Southern Border to Detain Migrants

Posted 2:03 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:22PM, April 16, 2019

Children and workers are seen at a tent encampment recently built near the Tornillo Port of Entry on June 19, 2018 in Tornillo, Texas. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The U.S. government is working to open two new large tent facilities to temporarily detain up to 1,000 migrants near the southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a notice to contractors that it wants to house 500 people in each camp in El Paso, Texas, and in South Texas.

The facilities could open in the next two weeks and operate through year end, with a cost that could reach $37 million.

In El Paso, the Border Patrol is already detaining hundreds of people in tents under conditions that advocates have described as inhumane. The agency says its resources are strained by an unprecedented rise in the numbers of parents and children crossing the border and requesting asylum.

CBP did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.