‘Unexpected Solidified Ingredient’ Triggers Voluntary Recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy Cookies

A package of Chewy Chips Ahoy! is seen in an image posted on Chip Ahoy's Facebook page.

The maker of Chips Ahoy has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of one of its most popular products.

Illinois-based Mondelez International on Saturday announced the recall for the 13 oz. packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy with the retail universal product code 0 44000 03223 4 and the “best when used by” dates Sept. 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2019.

The company cited a possible “unexpected solidified ingredient” that have been reported to have “potential adverse health effects.”

Mondelez International urged buyers not to eat the treats. Consumers can call the company at 844-366-1171 for more information.

 

 

