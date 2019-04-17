× 2 Arrested After SUV Pursued by San Gabriel Police Goes Down Embankment Along 10 Freeway

San Gabriel police arrested two people after a pursuit on the 10 Freeway ended with the pair’s SUV going down an embankment early Wednesday, the agency said.

The officers had seen the vehicle with its lights out and tried to pull the driver over just after 1 a.m., Lt. Brian Kott told KTLA.

The motorist allegedly kept going and started speeding recklessly into the eastbound 10 Freeway before trying to exit at San Gabriel Boulevard. That’s when the SUV went down the embankment and struck a light pole, Kott said.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran toward Hellman Avenue in the Rosemead area, according to police. The officers set up a perimeter, and with help from a K-9, they found and detained the driver.

Meanwhile, one of the officers spotted a foot by some brush near the embankment and ordered that person to come out.

Video from the scene shows police taking that man into their patrol vehicle near a damaged black Chevy Tahoe and a downed pole.

The pair was booked on suspicion of evading and resisting or delaying an officer, Kott said. Investigators also suspect them to be involved in a commercial burglary minutes before the pursuit, the lieutenant added.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.