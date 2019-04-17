$50K Reward Offered for Information About 2017 Fatal South L.A. Shooting

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the 2017 fatal shooting of a South L.A. man, the LAPD announced Wednesday.

Hector Martin, 31, was visiting a friend at 221 W. 57th Street on Nov. 7, 2017 when he was shot to death. It is unknown how many people were involved in the shooting and what led up to it.

Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Raul Jovel said detectives don’t have much to work with on the case are looking for people who may have witnessed the shooting, or have details about what happened.

“We’re really at a point where we need the public’s help, we need people to come forward, and talk to us” Jovel said.

The lieutenant called the incident a “senseless killing.”

Martin’s parents, two brothers and two sisters, were at a news conference announcing the award Wednesday.

“My son was too young for his life to be taken away from him like that,” the victim’s mother, Concepcion Martin, said in Spanish. “They took away his future and they left us with so much hurt.”

Martin’s sister, Magda Martin-Lomeli, also pleaded with the public to help authorities find the person or people responsible for her brother’s death.

“It’s been very hard to comprehend all of this. We still can’t make sense out of it,” the sister said. “Please help the detectives help us find justice for him.”

Anyone with information about the case can call LAPD Newton area detectives at 323-846-6572.