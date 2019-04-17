6 Teens Arrested in Brutal Attack Caught on Video in Chula Vista Taco Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have arrested six teenagers in the brutal attack of a 16-year-old boy at a Chula Vista taco shop that was caught on video last week, KTLA sister station KSWB reported Wednesday.

The vicious beating at Cotixan restaurant on East Palomar Street circulated online and drew outrage from the community. Video shows a swarm of teens punching, kicking and throwing chairs at the teen, even after he fell to the ground. Police also say the boy was robbed.

Police say the video helped them identify six suspects: four between the age of 15 and 17 and two aged 18 and 19.

The minors were arrested Wednesday and taken to San Diego County Juvenile Hall, Chula Vista Police Department said. The adults, identified as Kent Pasunting and Aldrin Uy, were arrested on April 16 and taken to jail, Chula Vista Police Department said.

Police say Pasunting and Uy live in San Diego and attended Mark Twain High School, an alternative campus located at Morse High School. The minors all attended Morse High School, but have since been suspended, police said. Their identities will not be released.

"The dispute began last month when the victim and suspect got into a heated exchange on social media over comments made to one of the victim’s friends," CVPD said in a release. "On April 11 the victim and his girlfriend were sitting at the Cotixan restaurant when the suspects walked-in unexpectedly. Police believe the suspects entered the restaurant with the intent to attack the victim."

All suspects were arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

A peaceful protest against bullying is scheduled outside the restaurant Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

