Amber Alert Issued for Girl Believed to Be in Company of Murder Suspects

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night as they sought a missing 15-year-old girl whose believed to be in the company of her mother and a man, who are suspected of killing a man in Carson on Tuesday morning.

Alora Benitez was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday in Torrance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“Alora Benitez’ mother and the adult male are murder suspects in an investigation of a male who was found dead in the front seat of a White Audi that was parked behind 400 Block of East Carson Plaza Drive in the city Carson on (Tuesday),” according to the statement. “They are considered armed and dangerous,” the statement added. ”

Deputies described Benitez as Latina, 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Her family is concerned for her safety,” the statement said.

Benitez was last seen with her mother and the man in a white, four-door, 2013 BMW sedan with a Nevada license plate of “MARIMAR,” officials said. Their destination was unknown.

“Los Angeles County Homicide Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Alora and safely returning her to her family,” the sheriff’s department statement said. If the girl or the suspects are spotted, “Please do not take independent action, call 9-1-1 and alert local police or sheriff’s officials.”

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.