Attacker Sought in Deadly Oxnard Shooting

Homicide detectives are seeking clues after a man was found shot to death in an Oxnard alleyway on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 1:35 pm. in an alley just south of 200 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive, the Oxnard Police Department said in a written statement.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim in the alley suffering from gunshot injuries,” according to the statement. “The victim was transported by ambulance to the Ventura County Medical Center where the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased.”

The victim was a 38-year-old Oxnard man, Oxnard police Cmdr. Luis McArthur said.

Police had yet to locate any eyewitnesses, he said. No information regarding a suspect or a motive was available.

Police received no reports of gunfire prior to the call reporting the discovery of the wounded victim, McArthur said.

The alley where the shooting took place is lined by apartment buildings to the north and businesses to the south.

Investigators urged anyone with information to contact Oxnard police Detective Ken Tougas at 805-200-5669, or the department’s Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police also urged anyone with photos or video that may be relevant to the investigation to submit it to the department online at oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/cuestadelmar.

“Community members can remain anonymous, choosing to upload their files without providing their contact information,” the police statement said.

Oxnard offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide in the city.

