Beverly Hills Auto Dealership Mogul Ordered to Pay $2.4M in State's Largest Wage-Theft Case Against Car Wash

In the largest wage-theft case ever brought by the state of California against a car wash company, Beverly Hills auto dealership mogul Hooman Nissani is being ordered to pay $2.4 million in back pay and penalties. The state says his car wash cheated 64 workers out of minimum wages and overtime over three years.

According to the California Labor Commissioner, workers at Nissani’s Playa Vista Car Wash in Culver City were paid less than the legal minimum wage in some cases. They were denied overtime pay, despite working up to 10 hours a day and as many as seven days a week. Time cards were falsified, the case alleges.

Nissani and the car wash’s general manager, Keyvan Shamshoni, required Playa Vista Car Wash workers to report to an alley near the car wash 30 minutes before the business opened, according to the state labor commissioner’s citation. It said those not selected to work were sent home without being paid for the waiting time.

Nissani and Shamshoni are jointly liable, along with the car wash company, to pay more than $1.8 million in back wages and $516,000 in civil penalties, according to the labor commission. Investigators also ordered them to pay back $19,000 which was deducted from workers’ paychecks for towels used at the car wash.

