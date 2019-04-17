Black Tux Fashion Designer Brice Pattison Spotlights Men’s Wedding Fashion Trends

Posted 4:01 PM, April 17, 2019, by

The Black Tux fashion designer Brice Pattison joined Andy and Robert to talk about wedding fashion trends for men.

Pattison says men are taking ownership of their wedding day looks and this is leading to more creative expression on the special day.

Andy is wearing a marigold shawl tuxedo, and Robert is wearing a white dinner jacket, both are by The Black Tux.

You can learn more about the company on their website, or follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on April 17, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.