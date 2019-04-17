Black Tux Fashion Designer Brice Pattison Spotlights Men’s Wedding Fashion Trends

The Black Tux fashion designer Brice Pattison joined Andy and Robert to talk about wedding fashion trends for men.

Pattison says men are taking ownership of their wedding day looks and this is leading to more creative expression on the special day.

Andy is wearing a marigold shawl tuxedo, and Robert is wearing a white dinner jacket, both are by The Black Tux.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on April 17, 2019.