× Coroner ID’s Man Fatally Shot by Officers in Downtown L.A.; Suspect Had Shotgun, LAPD Said

A man who was believed to have had a shotgun in downtown Los Angeles has been identified after he was fatally shot by police Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office website on Wednesday identified the man killed in the incident as 47-year-old William Crawford.

Two officers spotted the suspect with a shotgun and a black backpack at about 2:15 p.m. in the 7th Street/Metro Center station, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Twitter account.

The officers began to chase Crawford as he fled from the train station.

The chase ended about a block away on South Hope Street and an officer-involved shooting occurred, the LAPD stated.

Investigators said the suspect was not complying with officers when he was shot.

Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was nearby described hearing two or three gunshots.

It was unclear if the suspect fired any shots during the incident.

Video showed several holes in the wall of a nearby Rite Aid store.

Investigators recovered a shotgun and ammunition at the scene, according to a LAPD tweet.

No officers were injured in the incident.