Crew of Burglars Using Scooters to Target Cars in Hollywood

A trio of burglars used electric scooters to help them break into cars in Hollywood last weekend, police said.

The burglary crew, which is believed to have come down from the Bay Area to target Hollywood tourists and residents, was likely able to burglarize as many as 50 cars , Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Two suspects have been identified and arrested, but at least one more remained at large Wednesday, officials said.

They've been caught on camera smashing the windows of vehicles, helping themselves to valuables such as laptop computers and backpacks and passing them to accomplices who then made a quick getaway.

"They come in for the weekend, commit a massive amount of crime impacting the quality of life in Hollywood, then flee back north," LAPD Capt. Cory Palka said.

Police said investigators are working with the counterparts in Northern California on the case.

"I think their thought may be that they're far away from justice, but I assure you that we're going to find a way to bring them back," LAPD Detective Douglas Oldfield said.

The three suspects are believed to be part of a larger burglary ring, officials said.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.