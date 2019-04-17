× Deputies Investigating Burglary, Shooting in East Pasadena

A person was taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries following what deputies described as a burglary near Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were initially available about the incident, which was first reported about 3:25 pm. in the 3600 block of Grayburn Road, just west of Rosemead Boulevard, in the unincorporated county area of East Pasadena, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The incident was being described by sheriff’s officials as a “burglary investigation.”

A person was in video footage being taken from the scene in an ambulance.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Please avoid the area. @TEMLASD Deputies are conducting an Burglary investigation in the Unincorporated area of #Pasadena. Avoid Rosemead Bl, anything north of Huntington Dr & south of Del Mar Av. PIO enroute. Media staging area will be Huntington Dr & Rosemead Bl pic.twitter.com/NRUjSiJpkV — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) April 17, 2019