Deputies Investigating Burglary, Shooting in East Pasadena

Posted 5:11 PM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, April 17, 2019

A person is placed in an ambulance as deputies conduct what officials described as a "burglary investigation" in a neighborhood in the unincorporated county area of East Pasadena on April 17, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

A person was taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries following what deputies described as a burglary near Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were initially available about the incident, which was first reported about 3:25 pm. in the 3600 block of Grayburn Road, just west of Rosemead Boulevard, in the unincorporated county area of East Pasadena, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The incident was being described by sheriff’s officials as a “burglary investigation.”

A person was in video footage being taken from the scene in an ambulance.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

