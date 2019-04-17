Frank Buckley Interviews: Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI Co-founder

Suzi Weiss-Fischmann is a co-founder and brand ambassador of OPI Products, a global nail care products company. Suzi founded the company with George Schaeffer as a dental supply business in 1981 before adapting their products to the acrylic nail market. It came to redefine the nail industry and Suzi became known as the First Lady of Nails.

During this podcast, Suzi discusses her immigrant story of success and her new book “I’m Not Really a Waitress: How One Woman Took Over the Beauty Industry One Color at a Time,” she recounts the highlights and setbacks of creating and scaling OPI, and Suzi reveals how she develops colors and names them.