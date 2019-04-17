Free Cat Spay and Neuter Certifications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys to remind everyone the month of April, LA Animal Services is offering FREE pet cat Spay / Neuter Services to all Los Angeles City residents until Tuesday, April 30th, 2019.

To get your FREE Spay/Neuter certificate, visit the nearest L.A. Animal Services Center or apply online for a print-at-home FREE certificate online. Why? It’s kitten season, so the cat and kitten population is increasing at animal shelters citywide. So, it is important to get cats and kittens spay or neutered to prevent unwanted litters.

This program is available to residents of the City of Los Angeles who are 18 years of age or older. Each household is eligible for FREE Spay/Neuter Certificates for up to three cats. Free Spay or Neuter surgeries are for companion cats only. Stray animals are excluded. Once a FREE certificate is received, it must be redeemed at a participating veterinary hospital within 10 days of issuance.

To learn more about how to apply for a FREE Spay/Neuter certificate and to find participating veterinary hospitals, Spay/Neuter clinics and Mobile Spay/Neuter clinics in your area, take a look at the website.

To locate your nearest L.A. Animal Services Center, visit their website.

