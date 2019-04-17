Gang Member Sentenced for Fatal Shooting of Homeless Man, Wounding of Another on Venice Beach Boardwalk

A gang member received a sentence of 93 years to life in state prison Wednesday for fatally shooting one man and wounding another during an argument on the Venice Beach Boardwalk nearly four years ago, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury convicted Francisco Cardenaz Guzman, 32, of Venice Beach on March 11 of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show. The jury also found true the sentence-enhancing allegations that Guzman personally used a gun in the crimes, and that the crimes were gang related.

Prisoners convicted of violent felonies are required to serve at least 85% of their sentences under California law, meaning Guzman will not be eligible for parole consideration until he has served at least 79 years, at age 111.

He fatally shot 26-year-old Jascent-Jamal Lee Warren, known to friends as “Shakespeare,” on Aug. 30, 2015, in the 300 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“Guzman was involved in an argument with a group of homeless people near Ocean Front Walk in Venice Beach when he opened fire,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. “Another argument ensued and Guzman shot and killed 26-year-old Jascent Warren.”

Warren died at the scene of the shooting, officials said. A second victim, described as a man in his 40s, suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

Police identified Guzman as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him on Oct. 5, a little more than a month later, according to Los Angeles County booking records.

A second man was initially arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police arrested Sris Sinnathamby, the owner of a nearby hotel, within hours of the shooting, Los Angeles police officials said at the time.

Prosecutors filed a murder charge two days later, but the case was dismissed in June of 2016, court records show.