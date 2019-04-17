Glendale Unified Hit With Lawsuit After Student Faints During School Rehearsal, Suffers Brain Injury

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, where a parent said his daughter fainted and sustained a brain injury, appears in a Google Maps image.

A Glendale Unified School District student is suing the district, claiming she fainted and was injured after suffering from heat and exhaustion during a rehearsal for a school recital in 2017.

According to a copy of the civil complaint, which was filed by her father in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, the girl sustained a brain injury from fainting and had to get 16 stitches to close up a wound on her chin.

The lawsuit seeks damages from the district for emotional and physical injuries and to cover future medical expenses.

A district spokeswoman said the district has not yet been served with the suit and couldn’t comment further.

