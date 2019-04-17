How to Eat for a Healthy Gut With ‘Thin From Within’ Author Robyn Youkilis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Certified wellness expert, best-selling author and leading authority on gut health and weight loss Robyn Youkilis joined us live with good gut recipes. Robyn is the author of “Thin From Within - The Go with Your Gut Way to Lose Weight” which is part coaching guide and part cookbook, with 75 delicious recipes, to help readers optimize their digestion and shed weight from the inside out. For more gut-friendly recipes, you can pick up a copy of Robyn’s book available on Amazon. You can also go to her website or follow her on social media.