L.A. Man Arrested in Simi Valley Drug Bust, Stockpile of Drugs Seized

Deputies arrested a Los Angeles man and seized a massive cache of drugs ranging from LSD and opiates to anabolic steroids during a sting operation in Simi Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.

Dru Anthony Peebles, 30, was booked on suspicion narcotics violations following his 10:30 p.m. arrest in the 2600 block of Tapo Canyon Road, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eduardo Malagon said in a written statement.

“In all, detectives seized over 1,700 prescription pills, 110 mL of anabolic steroids, 147 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 165 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 12 grams of ‘Molly’ or a variation of MDMA and paraphernalia indicative of illegal narcotics sales,” according to Malagon. “The evidence seized included Adderall, hydrocodone, alprazolam, morphine, Anadrol, Dianabol and several other performance enhancing products.”

An undercover detective arranged a meeting with Peebles after the suspect offered to sell the investigator prescription medication, Malagon said.

Peebles agreed to meet the undercover investigator in the 2600 block of Tapo Canyon Road in Simi Valley to complete the transaction.

When Peebles arrived, deputies took him into custody and searched his vehicle, where they discovered the stockpile of illegal drugs, police said.

Peebles was released from custody Wednesday pending his initial court appearance after posting bail.