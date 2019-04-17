× LAPD Holds Fundraiser for Family of 2 Girls Struck by Truck While Walking to School in South L.A.

The Los Angeles Police Department is holding a fundraiser for the family of two girls who were struck, one fatally, by a semi truck while they were walking to school in South L.A. earlier this month.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. April 4, when the girls were hit by the truck turning north onto Broadway Place from 37th Street.

The girls were lodged under the truck and dragged, police said.

The truck driver, who was cooperating with the investigation, told police he felt a bump, stopped the vehicle and realized he had hit the two victims.

Marlene Lorenzo, 14, died from her injuries, and her sister, Amy Lorenzo, 12, “is still battling for her life with severe injuries,” LAPD officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Amy will require “lifelong medical care and treatment,” the release said, calling for the public’s financial support.

The fundraiser will be held at LAPD’s Newton Division, 3400 S. Central Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for the girls’ family has raised $24,547.