Man and Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in Wilmington

A mother and a father were injured in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed into their vehicle while they were driving with their children in Wilmington, Los Angeles Port Police Deputy Chief Randy Allen said.

The crash happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Anaheim Street and Gulf Avenue, according to Port Police spokesperson Rachel Campbell.

An officer spotted a green pickup truck driving erratically and when the officer started approaching the suspect, the truck ran a stop sign and collided with the family’s vehicle, Allen said.

The suspect driver then got out of his truck and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The parents were both transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries, according to Allen.

Police said the children were not injured in the crash.

Video from the scene shows the green pickup truck stopped in the middle of the roadway with its doors swung open. The truck’s front bumper was visibly damaged and part of it was hanging off. Broken glass and debris covered the ground around the truck.

The victims’ vehicle, a silver SUV, was stopped at a distance from the truck, also visibly damaged.

Police are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is underway.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.