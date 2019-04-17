Man Arrested After Taking Gas Cans Into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan: NYPD

Religious leaders line E 51st St in the procession to the church where Archbishop Timothy Dolan is to perform his first service during his Mass of Installation at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on April 15, 2009. (Credit: Susan Watts / Getty Images)

A New Jersey man has been arrested after entering St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City with two cans of gasoline.

Police say the 37-year-old man was stopped by security after he entered the landmark cathedral in Manhattan just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

As the man was turned, police say gasoline spilled out onto the floor. Security then notified nearby police who questioned the man outside the church and took him into custody.

Police say the man was carrying over four gallons of gas, two bottles of lighter fluid and two butane lighters.

Police are still talking to the man, who claimed his minivan had run out of gas.

The incident comes just days after flames ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

