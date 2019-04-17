Man Drives Down Boyle Heights Street With Light Pole Embedded in Hood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is OK after crashing a pickup truck into a light pole and pushing it 20 feet down a street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1300 block of South Soto Street just before 6 a.m. after receiving a report that a pole was down, Los Angeles Police Department Officer McGowan said.

Arriving officers found the light pole embedded in the front hood of a pickup truck.

The pole had apparently been pushed from an area near the corner of Soto Street and Short Street to the intersection of Soto Street and East Olympic Boulevard at least 20 feet away, McGowan said.

The pole had come into contact with live power lines during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

The driver, described as a man in his 30s, was the only person in the truck at the time of the crash, McGowan said.

The cause of the crash was unclear, but authorities did not suspect drugs or alcohol was a factor.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was called to the scene to remove the pole from the truck.

Soto Street was closed in both directions between Short Street and Olympic Boulevard.

No power outages were reported in the area.