× Mayor Garcetti Uses Yearly State of the City Address to Promote Tax Measure for Public Schools

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti used his annual State of the City address Wednesday to make an extended sales pitch for Measure EE, a new tax for public schools that faces sharp opposition from the region’s business groups.

Garcetti, who has invested significant political capital into passage of the tax, planned to use his speech to argue that the measure would allow the Los Angeles Unified School District to lower class sizes, keep school libraries open and staff campuses with nurses and counselors.

“There will always be those who claim that funding our schools is a waste of money. But our children are not a waste of money,” Garcetti said in remarks prepared for delivery.

The address at Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights was the mayor’s first State of the City speech since he abandoned the idea of a long-shot campaign for president in 2020. And it offered the latest sign of Garcetti’s shift in emphasis toward issues confronting public schools.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.