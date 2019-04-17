× ‘Parenting on Steroids’ Could Be Defense for Lori Loughlin in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli, are vowing to fight charges accusing them of participating in an elaborate fraud to get their children into college.

Their attorneys have not revealed much about their legal strategy. But as more parents file court papers, one argument is coming into focus: They were just trying to help their kids and were manipulated into criminal activity. That is far from a bulletproof defense, given the wiretapped records and payments prosecutors have outlined in court papers.

But some legal experts say it’s a start.

“These are parents trying to help their kids. Yes, it is parenting on steroids,” said Lara Yeretsian, a criminal defense attorney who was part of the legal team for both Scott Peterson and Michael Jackson.

