Pepper Spray Stops Man Who Stabbed Lake Forest Woman, Stole BMW and Ran Down Pedestrian: Police

A man was arrested Tuesday night in Lake Forest after authorities said he went on a violent, nine-minute rampage that included breaking into two homes, stabbing a woman and hitting a pedestrian with a stolen car before being pepper-sprayed by a bicyclist.

The situation began about 5 p.m. when the man got into a scuffle outside the Salvation Army store on Mercury Road. The man, whose name has not been released, ran to a nearby apartment complex and walked into an unlocked residence, startling a couple inside, said Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Chad Taylor.

When the husband confronted the man, he ran from the apartment and made his way across Rockfield Boulevard into a neighborhood of single-family homes. He hopped over a back fence and entered a home on Danby Drive by smashing a plate glass window in the backyard, Taylor said.

A woman and her teenage daughters were inside at the time. When the man grabbed a knife from the kitchen, the mother ran from the home in an effort to lure him outside and away from her daughters, Taylor said.

