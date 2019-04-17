× Pursuit of Armed Carjacking Suspect Ends in Bel-Air

Police pursued a carjacking suspect believed to be armed with an assault rifle through theLos Angeles-area Wednesday before he ultimately surrendered in Bel-Air , authorities said.

The chase began shortly after 8:30 p.m. in Van Nuys, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman told KTLA.

The suspect showed up at a Mazda dealership in the 15400 block of Roscoe Boulevard in North Hills, she said.

The carjacker wore a mask and brandished a rifle resembling an AK-47 and stole a car by force, according to Eisenman. No one else was inside the car.

Officers spotted the just-carjacked car a short time later, leading to the pursuit.

Video from Sky5 showed the fleeing car come to a stop in Bel Air about a half an hour after the chase began.

After several minutes, the driver got out of the car and could be seen walking backward toward police with his hands raised in the air before lying down and being placed in handcuffs.

KTLA’s Mat Phillips contributed to this report.