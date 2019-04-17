Santa Ana Police Searching for Sexual Assault Suspect Who Posted Bail and Never Showed Up to Court

Police are searching for a man who was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Santa Ana then posted bail in 2016 and never showed up to court for his arraignment, the Santa Ana Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Jose Frias, 48, was suspected of assaulting his family friend’s daughter over the course of one year and was taken into custody in May 2016, according to authorities.

The man bailed out of jail a day later and was ordered back in court for his arraignment the same month, but he never returned, police said.

Officers searched for Frias but have not been able to find him, according to the news release.

The victim’s family recently spotted Frias driving in the area of McFadden Avenue and Raitt Street, almost three years after his release, according to police.

An Orange County judge issued a $100,000 warrant for his arrest, and Frias remains wanted for the outstanding warrant, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts was asked to contact Santa Ana Police Department Detective Cpl. Perez at 714-245-8351.

No further information was available on the reported assaults.